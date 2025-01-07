Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Prashant Kishor moved to ICU as health worsens amid indefinite hunger strike
BREAKING NEWS

Prashant Kishor moved to ICU as health worsens amid indefinite hunger strike

Livemint

  • Kishore was holding the fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan – a restricted site near Mahatma Gandhi statute – and was arrested on 6 January's morning.

Jan Suraaj party Chief Prashant Kishor speaks to the media at the Civil Court, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)

A day after Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor was sent to jail after he refused to sign the bail bond, as he was 'forcibly' removed from Gandhi Maidan at 4 am, he was suffering from dehydration.

Following this, Prashant Kishor has been hospitalised for medical check-up. Currently he is in ICU.

Kishore was holding the fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan – a restricted site near Mahatma Gandhi statute – and was arrested on 6 January's morning.

Following his arrest, Prashant Kishor was granted bail on the condition that he would not participate in any future protests and a bond of Rs25,000 but the former political strategist refused to sign it.

More to come…

