BPSC recruitment 2022: Check here for eligibility, dates, other details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced vacancies for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department. The Commission said that it is looking to fill 40,506 vacancies through the recruitment drive of 2022.
Interested candidates are suggested to go through the details of the vacancy at the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is 22 April, 2022.
BPSC Headmaster Notification Date- 23 March 2022
BPSC Headmaster Registration Starting Date- 28 March 2022
BPSC Headmaster Registration Last Date- 22 April 2022
BPSC Headmaster Application edit Last Date- 29 April 2022
BPSC Headmaster Exam Date- To be announced
The candidate must be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar. The candidate should have a degree of graduation from any recognised university (minimum 50% marks). 5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS.
The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.
Unreserved category candidates- ₹750
Female/SC/ST/ PWD category candidates- ₹200
