BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2022 declared. Here's how to check merit list

PATNA :
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the results for the Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Main exam on 6 May.
Candidates who wrote the examination on 24 April, can check their results for the BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2022 exam on the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in.
To go to the official website to check your BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2022,
click here
A total of 47900 candidates were selected for the BPSSC Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Main written exam that was held on 24 April , 2022.
As per the official notification, total of 45123 candidates were present in both Shifts I and II and
14856 candidates have cleared the Main examination.
Bihar Police SI Main results 2022: Here's how to check
-Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in
-On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “
Results: Results of Mains (Written) Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)"
-The BPSSC SI Main result merit list will appear on screen
-Download and take print out for future reference.
