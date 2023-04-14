Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will unveil the 125-ft tall statue of BR Ambedkar today , Friday, April 14, the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale. KCR recently held a meeting with ministers and officials in this regard.

In the meeting, it was decided that flower petals would be showered from a helicopter on the statute paying floral tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today. Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar would be invited as the sole chief guest at the event, PTI reported.

The Chief Minister had said that India’s tallest statue of Ambedkar, which is next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial, will inspire people every day and motivate the entire State administration.

He made it clear to the ministers and officials that the unveiling ceremony of the Ambedkar statue should be held on a grand scale and the entire Telangana people and the country celebrate the occasion in a big manner.

It is pertinent to note that it took at least two years to finalize technical and manufacturing measures since the decision was taken by KCR to erect the statue of Ambedkar.

He had praised the sculptor 98-year-old Ram Vanji Sutar for making such a big effort. The government will be inviting Sutar, a Padma Bhushan awardee, and honor him, as per PTI reports.

Arrangements are made to ensure that over 35,000 people from all 119 constituencies attend the Ambedkar statue unveiling meeting with 300 people from each constituency and as many as 750 state-run Road Transport Corporation buses will be operated for the public.

Food will be arranged for people who come to the assembly complex within 50 km before reaching Hyderabad. One lakh sweet packets, 1.50 lakh butter milk packets, and an equal number of water packets will be made available for the public, an official release had earlier said.

(With PTI inputs)