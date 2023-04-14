India's 125-ft tall Ambedkar statue to be unveiled today2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 06:14 AM IST
India’s tallest statue of BR Ambedkar, which is next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial, will inspire people every day and motivate the entire State administration.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will unveil the 125-ft tall statue of BR Ambedkar today, Friday, April 14, the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale. KCR recently held a meeting with ministers and officials in this regard.
