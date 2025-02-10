‘Ambedkar was Brahmin’: Marathi actor Rahul Solapurkar faces flak in fresh row after ‘Shivaji bribed Mughals’ claims

Marathi actor Rahul Solapurkar has landed in fresh controversy after describing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as a “Brahmin” in a ‘Vedic context’, days after facing backlash over his remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rahul Solapurkar apologised to the public on Sunday over his comments.

The Marathi actor described BR Ambedkar as a “Brahmin” in the Vedic context of gaining knowledge, reported PTI. Ambedkar, the face of the Dalit movement in India, played a key role in drafting the Constitution of India.

‘Ambedkar was a Brahmin because…’ “In the Vedas, it is said that a man who gains knowledge becomes a Brahmin. In that sense, Ambedkar was Brahmin because he gained knowledge,” PTI quoted the actor, who has appeared in several Marathi films, as saying.

His remarks sparked huge controversy, and many politicians and leaders slammed Solapurkar for his comments.

NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad vented out his fury over Solapurkar over his remarks. Sharing a video on X, Awhad said, “Rahul Solapurkar has now crossed all limits. He should be beaten with shoes wherever he is seen. It is people like him, driven by casteist ideologies, who have ruined Maharashtra and the country."

Solapurkar apologises for his remarks on Ambedkar After facing strident opposition for his controversial remarks, the Marathi actor apologised for his comments. Solapurkar said that he has delivered many lectures on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar, adding the intention was never to disrespect the feelings of anyone.

“I am completely unaware of why such videos are being circulated on social media. Once again, I apologise to everybody for the remarks I made. In future, I will not make any incorrect statements about national icons,” Rahul Solapurkar apologised.

In the video, Solapurkar also said that Ambedkar was born in a Bahujan family and was later adopted by his teacher, who gave him his surname, PTI reported.

Solapurkar faces flak over remark on Shivaji Maharaj A few days ago, Solapurkar faced the ire of politicians and Maratha community leaders over his remark about Shivaji Maharaj's great escape in 1666.

Rahul Solapurkar said that the Maratha king had bribed Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's officials to escape from Agra Fort, PTI reported. He also dismissed the popular theory that Shivaji Maharaj fled from Agra Fort by concealing himself in a basket of sweets. After facing backlash over his remark, Solapurkar resigned as trustee of the Pune-based Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) and expressed regret.