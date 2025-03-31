Brace for hotter April-June as IMD warns of more heatwave days in many states: See full forecast

IMD Alert: In the latest weather prediction, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned that the April-June period would be hotter than usual and more heatwave days are likely in many states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

An IMD official had earlier said northwest India might face double the number of heatwave days during the summer.

Minimum temperatures will also be above normal in most regions, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in an online press conference.

"From April to June, most parts of north and east India, central India, and the plains of northwest India are expected to experience two to four more heatwave days than normal," he said.

IMD heatwave predictions: States The IMD has issued a stark warning about the upcoming summer season, predicting an unprecedented rise in heatwave days across several regions of India from April to June.

Eastern states such as Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand are expected to endure six heatwave days, while Delhi and parts of northwest India may face two to three such days during the same period.

In total, eastern India is likely to experience 10-12 heatwave days over the three months.

States likely to see above-normal heatwave days include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

IMD heatwave prediction for April India records four to seven heatwave days from April to June. The northwest India will face double the number of heatwave days during the summer, which generally experiences five to six heatwave days, an IMD official had earlier said.

Most parts of India will witness higher-than-usual maximum temperatures in April, but some areas in the extreme southern and northwestern regions may experience normal temperatures, the IMD added.

It further said minimum temperatures will be higher than usual across India except for a few places in the northwest and northeast where temperatures may be normal or slightly below normal.

India to see peak electricity demand Citing the extreme heatwave days, experts have warned that India should prepare for a peak electricity demand growth of 9 to 10 per cent this summer season.