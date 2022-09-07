Apart from the protest, Twitter too is trending with #BoycottBrahmastra asking the people not to watch the film. Along with the beef lover statement, Ranbir Kapoor's guest appearance in Aamir Khan's 'PK' as an alien, in which Aamir placed stickers of Hindu Gods on Ranbir's cheeks for self-defence is being criticised. Alia, in an interview, had said that "if you don't like me, don't watch me", which has triggered anger amongst netizens. The clip has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying that they will boycott her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.