Brahmastra becomes first Indian movie to top Australia box office. Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 12:15 PM IST
Brahmastra outperformed George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing and the Hollywood romance Ever After Happy.
Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has earned $1.56 million in two weeks to become the first Indian film to top the box office in Australia. It outperformed George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing and the Hollywood romance Ever After Happy. The first instalment of the superhero trilogy drew audiences mostly from Australia’s Indian and other South Asian communities.