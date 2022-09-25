Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has earned $1.56 million in two weeks to become the first Indian film to top the box office in Australia. It outperformed George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing and the Hollywood romance Ever After Happy . The first instalment of the superhero trilogy drew audiences mostly from Australia’s Indian and other South Asian communities.

In Australia, India is behind England to have the second-highest percentage of citizens who were born. Indian cinema has also started to look outward toward the rest of the world, with more resources, higher production standards and better performances than in traditional Bollywood films.

The unexpected outcome comes after the success of another Indian film, RRR, which earned $3.6 million after debuting behind The Batman in second place at the box office and went on to become the most popular Indian film on Netflix.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva depicts the tale of a DJ named Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) who develops unsettling visions after falling for Isha (Alia Bhatt). When he discovers he has the skill of manipulating fire, Guru (Amitabh Bachchan) invites him to stop a group of bad guys from putting the three components of an ancient weapon that can end the world back together.

Even though the movie is being compared with its Marvel and DC counterparts, Director Ayan Mukerji is in no mood to fall for that. Marvel is a very high bar to aim towards, especially for a universe created out of India, he told the Sydney Morning Herald. However, the plan is to expand audiences beyond just Indian audiences, he added.

Mukerji hopes his "astraverse" would accomplish the same for India as Hollywood does for American culture and ideals. He believes that viewers of Brahmastra will feel more a part of things and have a deeper understanding of Indian culture.