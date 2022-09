After a grand opening on Day 1, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva staring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna has earned ₹37 crore in Hindi language on Day 2 of the screening.

As per the Pinkvilla report, ₹37 crore was collected in Hindi language while 5 crore in regional languages which makes Day 2 collection ₹42 crore nett.

Billed as a trilogy, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on Friday. Apart from Hindi, it was also released Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

On its Day 1, the movie raised ₹75 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on its opening day. Reportedly mounted on a massive budget of over ₹400 crore, "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" is one of the most expensive films made in India.

According to BoxofficeIndia.com, Brahmastra recorded the second highest opening day post the pandemic behind KGF 2.

"'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has delivered a massive opening day of Rs. 75 crore (GBOC), igniting celebrations across the country, the film industry, theatre owners and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge!" according to a note shared by production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions.

While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.

After the box office collections were released, Mukerji shared a brief thank-you note on Instagram.

"Gratitude. Excitement. Hope. A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie-going culture vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days..." the filmmaker wrote.

"Humbled…grateful…yet can’t control my excitement! Thank you #Brahmastra," tweeted producer Karan Johar.

"Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva's mentor.