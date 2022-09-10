Brahmastra Box-Office collection Day1: Ranbir-Alia starrer film earns ₹75 cr worldwide2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 05:14 PM IST
- Humbled… Grateful…but yet can’t control my excitement, Karan Johar said
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra witnessed a grand opening globally on Friday with a gross collection of ₹75 crore. Billed as a trilogy, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on Friday. Apart from Hindi, it was also released Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.