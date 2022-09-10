Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra witnessed a grand opening globally on Friday with a gross collection of ₹75 crore. Billed as a trilogy, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on Friday. Apart from Hindi, it was also released Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film's producer Karan Johar took to Instagram shared “Humbled… Grateful…but yet can’t control my excitement!" The post says: ‘Worldwide box office gross day 1 ₹75 crore. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Thank you’.

While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.

After the box office collections were released, Mukerji shared a brief thank-you note on Instagram.

"Gratitude. Excitement. Hope. A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie-going culture vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days..." the filmmaker wrote.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, it collected in the range of ₹35-36 crore in all versions at the domestic box office on day one. This makes it the highest non-holiday release in Hindi, only after Baahubali: The Conclusion. The report stated that the Hindi version alone collected ₹32-33 crore nett on the opening day. Another report from the portal said the film is headed for a worldwide collection of over ₹200 crore in its opening weekend.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared on Friday that the film released on 5019 screens in India and on around 3894 screens overseas, making it a total screen count of 8,913 screens. The film has also recorded a decent advance booking for the weekend.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Watch Brahmastra because it's not every day that Bollywood churns out a film on this grand scale, with top-class VFX and creates a mystical universe that we only see in the West or closer home in the south film industry. And given that it's a planned trilogy, you'd be already left craving for a part two sooner."