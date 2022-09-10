According to Boxofficeindia.com, it collected in the range of ₹35-36 crore in all versions at the domestic box office on day one. This makes it the highest non-holiday release in Hindi, only after Baahubali: The Conclusion. The report stated that the Hindi version alone collected ₹32-33 crore nett on the opening day. Another report from the portal said the film is headed for a worldwide collection of over ₹200 crore in its opening weekend.

