The sci-fi film, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles has earned ₹200 crore gross and ₹173 crore nett in the all 5 languages in India.
Brahmastra box office collection has crossed ₹300 crore mark gross at the globally at the end of its first week. The sci-fi film, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles has earned ₹200 crore gross and ₹173 crore nett in the all 5 languages.
On Day 6, the box office collection dropped around ₹9 crore.
In a media statement, Star Studios and Dharma Productions shared an update on the box office numbers of the film.
"'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' continues to bring unprecedented joy to the film industry, theatre owners and audiences with a roaring week one of ₹300 cr GBOC worldwide," the makers said in a media statement.
"The big screen entertainer is seeing housefull theatres across the country and worldwide, bringing in much needed respite for the Hindi Film Industry," they added.
However, the film has performed unexpectedly well despite receiving weak reviews from critics. While some appreciated director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.
Some of the key factors that have made the film successful are Marketing, Differentiated content appealing to youth (VFX and cinematography); pent-up demand, and a strong star cast.
The film has also managed to give hope to Bollywood, which is reeling under the poor performance of star vehicles such as the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithviraj", "Laal Singh Chaddha" headlined by Aamir Khan, and lead actor Ranbir's last release “Shamshera".
Billed as a trilogy, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic also features Amitabha Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra's director told in an interview that he wishes to release the second part by 2025 and the untitled last chapter will come out by 2026.
The film is about a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva's mentor. The film is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. "RRR" director S S Rajamouli presented Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
