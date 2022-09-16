Billed as a trilogy, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic also features Amitabha Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra's director told in an interview that he wishes to release the second part by 2025 and the untitled last chapter will come out by 2026.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}