Brahmastra box-office collection: Ranbir-Alia film shows massive growth on Day 9

As per trade reports, the sci-fi action film collected over ₹100 crores at the box office in India, after three days of its release, which is the highest first-week collection by any Hindi film this year.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in key roles showed a 50 percent growth in its second Saturday collections across India.
As per Boxoffice.com, the film growth on the second Saturday could be 65-70 percent or even more in Hindi and collected may have collected over 14 crore nett.
The collection in other languages have not grown that much, HindustanTimes citing trade sources has reported that the film earned somewhere between ₹15.5-16 crore nett in all languages across India on Day 9.
The box office collection of Brahmastra crossed ₹300 crore mark gross globally at the end of its first week. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the sci-fi film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles.
The film has performed unexpectedly well despite receiving weak reviews from critics. While some appreciated director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises. Some of the key factors that have made the film successful are Marketing, Differentiated content appealing to youth (VFX and cinematography); pent-up demand, and a strong star cast.
Reacting to the mixed reviews, Alia Bhatt said audience members have the right to offer their opinions and even criticise a film.
"We have two options: either we focus on positive things or keep thinking about the negative ones. Criticism, opinions and feedback are the right of the audience. We only hope to get positive things rather than negative," Alia said at a media interaction.
The way "Brahmastra" has "set the box office on fire" since its release, it is evident that the film is going in the right direction, she added.
Ayan said he is happy with the film's performance and has yet to "absorb" all the reviews, negative or positive. "Overall, the movie is performing very well. We make films for a broad audience and I am happy about the performance since the release. I only focus on the positive energy. I know that various kinds of reviews have come.
"I haven't been able to absorb all those reviews, be it negative reviews, fan theories or what people did not like. I will do that when time comes. I will take all that into consideration before moving on to part two," the filmmaker said.
Billed as a trilogy, Brahmastra's director told in an interview that he wishes to release the second part by 2025 and the untitled last chapter will come out by 2026.
The film is about a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva's mentor. The film is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. "RRR" director S S Rajamouli presented Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
