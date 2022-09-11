Brahmastra crosses 150 crore-mark worldwide in 2 days

In the first two days of its grand opening, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has crossed the ₹150 crore mark in gross box office collection worldwide
The first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan had collected ₹75 crore on its opening day
In the first two days of its grand opening, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has crossed the ₹150 crore mark in gross box office collection worldwide, said the filmmakers as quoted by news agency PTI.
According to production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan had collected ₹75 crore on its opening day, while the second-day figures stood at ₹85 crore, bringing up the total collection to ₹160 crores.
In an official statement as quoted by PTI, the makers said, "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to bring immense joy to the film Industry, theatre owners and audiences and received humongous response from audiences globally and collects Rs. 60 GBOC on Day 2 (Day 1 – 75 cr Day 2 – 85 cr )."
"It is a big screen experience of all time and a complete family entertainer with action, romance, drama, and grand VFX for all age groups," the makers added.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of over ₹400 crore.
An overwhelmed Mukerji also shared the day two collections on his official Instagram page. "Pyaar se bada koi Brahmastra nahin hai duniya mein (Love is the biggest Brahmastra in the world). "Thank you to all our audiences, for spreading Love and Light in Cinemas this weekend," he wrote.
Billed as a trilogy, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on Friday. Apart from Hindi, it was also released Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
On its Day 1, the movie raised ₹75 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on its opening day. Reportedly mounted on a massive budget of over ₹400 crore, "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" is one of the most expensive films made in India.
While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.
The film, currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
"RRR" director S S Rajamouli presents "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
