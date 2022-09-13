Brahmastra Day 4: Ranbir-Alia film collects over 16 cr

Alongside Ranbir and Alia, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, and has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs. Brahmastra has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of the 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.