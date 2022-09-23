Brahmastra sees record breaking advance bookings on National Cinema Day

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also highlighted the importance of movie tickets at affordable prices. He also added that this stupendous response should act as an eye-opener for the film fraternity about the significance of affordable ticket rates.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As National Cinema Day is being celebrated across the country today, the advance booking for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva saw a record breaking advance booking collection with over six lakh tickets booked for today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As National Cinema Day is being celebrated across the country today, the advance booking for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva saw a record breaking advance booking collection with over six lakh tickets booked for today.
As per Hindustan Times report, Brahmastra has seen the highest advance ticket sales since the release of KGF 2. The report further cited multiple sources saying that the film has sold 9 lakh tickets. The film saw a strong start and experienced significant growth over the first weekend. Following this, even during its first week, Brahmastra's box office performance held up well.
As per Hindustan Times report, Brahmastra has seen the highest advance ticket sales since the release of KGF 2. The report further cited multiple sources saying that the film has sold 9 lakh tickets. The film saw a strong start and experienced significant growth over the first weekend. Following this, even during its first week, Brahmastra's box office performance held up well.
Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, teamed up to offer "celebratory admission price" of ₹75 to mark National Cinema Day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, teamed up to offer "celebratory admission price" of ₹75 to mark National Cinema Day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from Brahmastra, movie watchers can also watch several movies in theatres like Chup, Dhokha- Round D Corner , Sita Ramam ,Don't Worry Darling , Avatar to name a few.
Apart from Brahmastra, movie watchers can also watch several movies in theatres like Chup, Dhokha- Round D Corner , Sita Ramam ,Don't Worry Darling , Avatar to name a few.
Over the past few months, Bollywood has faced a lot of backlash on social media with the boycott trend causing many big films fail at the box office. Cinema Day saw a huge crowd of movie watchers. As per reports, the three movies Chup, Avatar, and Brahmastra saw close to 12 lakh tickets sold in advance bookings.
Over the past few months, Bollywood has faced a lot of backlash on social media with the boycott trend causing many big films fail at the box office. Cinema Day saw a huge crowd of movie watchers. As per reports, the three movies Chup, Avatar, and Brahmastra saw close to 12 lakh tickets sold in advance bookings.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also highlighted the importance of movie tickets at affordable prices. He also added that this stupendous response should act as an eye-opener for the film fraternity about the significance of affordable ticket rates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also highlighted the importance of movie tickets at affordable prices. He also added that this stupendous response should act as an eye-opener for the film fraternity about the significance of affordable ticket rates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The tremendous response on #NationalCinemaDay2022 should act as an eye-opener for Studios / distributors / exhibitors and the film fraternity in general about the importance of affordable ticket rates... IT'S HIGH TIME WE SLASH TICKET PRICES TO INCREASE FOOTFALLS," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
“The tremendous response on #NationalCinemaDay2022 should act as an eye-opener for Studios / distributors / exhibitors and the film fraternity in general about the importance of affordable ticket rates... IT'S HIGH TIME WE SLASH TICKET PRICES TO INCREASE FOOTFALLS," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
Brahmastra opened worldwide on September 9. While the film has raised over ₹360 crore gross at the global box office, it was criticised for its story and dialogues. As per trade reports, the sci-fi action film collected over ₹100 crores at the box office in India, after three days of its release, which is the highest first-week collection by any Hindi film this year
Brahmastra opened worldwide on September 9. While the film has raised over ₹360 crore gross at the global box office, it was criticised for its story and dialogues. As per trade reports, the sci-fi action film collected over ₹100 crores at the box office in India, after three days of its release, which is the highest first-week collection by any Hindi film this year
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the sci-fi film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the sci-fi film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The film has performed unexpectedly well despite receiving weak reviews from critics. While some appreciated director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises. Some of the key factors that have made the film successful are Marketing, Differentiated content appealing to youth (VFX and cinematography); pent-up demand, and a strong star cast. Reacting to the mixed reviews, Alia Bhatt said audience members have the right to offer their opinions and even criticise a film.
The film has performed unexpectedly well despite receiving weak reviews from critics. While some appreciated director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises. Some of the key factors that have made the film successful are Marketing, Differentiated content appealing to youth (VFX and cinematography); pent-up demand, and a strong star cast. Reacting to the mixed reviews, Alia Bhatt said audience members have the right to offer their opinions and even criticise a film.
Billed as a trilogy, Brahmastra's director told in an interview that he wishes to release the second part by 2025 and the untitled last chapter will come out by 2026.
Billed as a trilogy, Brahmastra's director told in an interview that he wishes to release the second part by 2025 and the untitled last chapter will come out by 2026.