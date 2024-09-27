BrahMos Aerospace announces reservation for Agniveers; 50% in security & administrative roles, 15% in technical

  • BrahMos Aerospace stated that Agniveers can become a valuable asset for the cutting-edge Defence organisation working towards Nation building.

Livemint
Updated27 Sep 2024, 07:13 PM IST
A batch of Agniveer soldiers march during the passing out parade at Gaur Drill Ground,
A batch of Agniveer soldiers march during the passing out parade at Gaur Drill Ground,(HT_PRINT)

BrahMos Aerospace on Friday announced that it will reserve vacancies for Agniveers after completion of their tenure in the Indian Armed forces.

The vacancies in the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace, which manufactures a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, will be in the technical, administrative and security wings of the company.

Under the policy initiative, BrahMos has pledged to reserve at least 15 per cent vacancies in technical roles and general administration and 50 per cent in security and administrative at its work centres across India.

Also Read | Haryana announces 10% job quota, ₹60,000 subsidy for Agniveers

The PSU stated that Agniveers can become a valuable asset for the cutting-edge defence organisation working towards nation building.

BrahMos Aerospace said that the recruitment of Agniveers for at least 15 per cent of contractual vacancies will be filled through third-party contract staffing depending on their experience & qualification for technical roles.

Also Read | Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation, age relaxations in central forces

"In consonance with the Government of India's Agnipath Scheme, BrahMos Aerospace announces its new policy guidelines to provide reservation to the Agniveers who, after serving in the Indian armed forces for a tenure of four years, can become a valuable asset for our cutting-edge defence organisation working towards nation-building," the company said on 'X'.

The Agniveers, with their rigorous, time-bound training in military tactics, technical proficiency, discipline and quick adaptability, will be the backbone of India's growing defence and industrial sectors, it added.

"As India continues its journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the contribution of #Agniveers in industries like ours will be pivotal in shaping the country's future," it said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says ‘Agniveer’ is ‘use and throw labour’ for Modi govt

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The Agnipath scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBrahMos Aerospace announces reservation for Agniveers; 50% in security & administrative roles, 15% in technical

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.