BrahMos missile batteries to counter maritime threats from China, Pakistan1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Recently, the Defence Ministry signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace corporation to clear mobile coastal missile batteries.
Former Navy Chief Vice Admiral Satish N Ghormade revealed that the Indian Navy will strategically deploy BrahMos supersonic cruise missile-equipped mobile coastal batteries in key locations across the maritime zone to counter threats from both the east and west, as reported by ANI.
