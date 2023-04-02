Former Navy Chief Vice Admiral Satish N Ghormade revealed that the Indian Navy will strategically deploy BrahMos supersonic cruise missile-equipped mobile coastal batteries in key locations across the maritime zone to counter threats from both the east and west, as reported by ANI.

Recently, the Defence Ministry signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace corporation to clear mobile coastal missile batteries.

A day after his superannuation, Ghormade said, “We will be able to deploy the Next Gen Mobile Missile Coastal Batteries at strategic locations so that any threat from the east or west could be monitored and neutralized. The BrahMos-Equipped Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries is an indigenous joint venture. This provides us with two capabilities; land attack and anti-ship, both are extremely essential to the maritime security of the nation."

The delivery of BrahMos missile batteries is set to begin in 2027, which will include supersonic BrahMos missiles. This acquisition will significantly improve the multi-directional maritime strike capability of the Indian Navy.

The BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) is a joint venture between India and Russia that plays a significant role in the development of the next generation of surface-to-surface missiles with enhanced ranges.

With this recent contract, the indigenous production of the critical weapon system and ammunition will be further boosted, with the active participation of indigenous industries.

This project is expected to generate employment opportunities for more than 90,000 man-days over the next four years.