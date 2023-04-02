BrahMos missile batteries to counter maritime threats from China, Pakistan

A day after his superannuation, Ghormade said, “We will be able to deploy the Next Gen Mobile Missile Coastal Batteries at strategic locations so that any threat from the east or west could be monitored and neutralized. The BrahMos-Equipped Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries is an indigenous joint venture. This provides us with two capabilities; land attack and anti-ship, both are extremely essential to the maritime security of the nation."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}