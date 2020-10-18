Home >News >India >BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test fired from INS Chennai
File photo. BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia. (ANI)
File photo. BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia. (ANI)

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test fired from INS Chennai

1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2020, 01:14 PM IST Staff Writer

  • BrahMos supersonic cruise missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy
  • The highly versatile BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired on Sunday from the Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Sunday.

The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres.

"BRAHMOS, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired today on 18th October 2020 from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy," the DRDO said in a tweet.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, BrahMos and Indian Navy for the successful launch.

BrahMos as 'prime strike weapon' will ensure the warship's invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy.

The highly versatile BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia.



