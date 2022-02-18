Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brahmos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired from INS Visakhapatnam | Watch video

Brahmos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired from INS Visakhapatnam | Watch video

1 min read . 10:43 AM IST Livemint

India on Friday successfully test-fired a naval variant of the advanced supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from a stealth guided-missile destroyer of the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy’s warship INS Visakhapatnam carried out a test firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the western seaboard. The warship has now reached Visakhapatnam to take part in President’s Fleet Review on February 21.

The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations. 

Watch Video:

Earlier, "Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely," the DRDO tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the successful launch of the missile reconfirmed the robustness of the Indian Navy's "mission readiness".

"The robustness of @indiannavy mission readiness is reconfirmed today after successful launch of the advanced version of BrahMos Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam today. I congratulate the wonderful team work of @indiannavy @DRDO_India & @BrahMosMissile," Singh tweeted.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

