BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.
India on Friday successfully test-fired a naval variant of the advanced supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from a stealth guided-missile destroyer of the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy’s warship INS Visakhapatnam carried out a test firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the western seaboard. The warship has now reached Visakhapatnam to take part in President’s Fleet Review on February 21.
The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.
"The robustness of @indiannavy mission readiness is reconfirmed today after successful launch of the advanced version of BrahMos Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam today. I congratulate the wonderful team work of @indiannavy @DRDO_India & @BrahMosMissile," Singh tweeted.
BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.
