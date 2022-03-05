Indian Navy's warship INS Chennai carried out the test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Saturday. According to the Indian Navy the long-range precision strike capability of the Advanced version of BrahMos missile was successfully validated.

“Both Brahmos missile and INS Chennai are indigenously built and highlight the cutting-edge of Indian missile and ship-building prowess. They reinforce the Indian Navy's contribution towards the Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India endeavours," said Indian Navy in a statement.

“This achievement establishes the Indian Navy's ability to strike even deeper and influence land operations further away from sea, when and where required," it further said. Pinpoint destruction of target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms.

#WATCH | Long-range precision strike capability of Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully validated. Pinpoint destruction of target demonstrated combat & mission readiness of frontline platforms: Indian Navy



(Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/xhIJQtQ2f0 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

Earlier, last month The BrahMos supersonic missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.

