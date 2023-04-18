The findings of the research suggested smell loss, known as anosmia, caused by long Covid is linked to a change1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 06:43 AM IST
A study has found that people living with long Covid who suffer from loss of smell show different patterns of activity in certain regions of the brain.
A study has found that brain activities decline in Covid patients who have suffered smell loss for a longer duration. The study, published in the journal, 'EClinicalMedicine', also found impaired communication between two parts of the brain which process important smell information: the orbitofrontal cortex and the pre-frontal cortex.
