"Persistent loss of smell is just one way long Covid is still impacting people's quality of life - the smell is something we take for granted, but it guides us in lots of ways and is closely tied to our overall well-being. Our study gives reassurance that, for the majority of people whose sense of smell comes back, there are no permanent changes to brain activity," Dr Jed Wingrove (UCL Department of Medicine) the lead author of the study said.