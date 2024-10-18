‘Brain drain’ in Mumbai due to ever-rising real estate prices; people earn ₹4.49 lakh to pay ₹5.18 lakh for rent

Renting a 1 BHK in Mumbai costs 5.18 lakh annually, surpassing the average salary of junior employees. High rental prices may lead to a 'brain drain' as professionals seek affordable cities like Bengaluru and Delhi, where rents are significantly lower.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published18 Oct 2024, 03:23 PM IST
'Brain drain' in Mumbai due to ever-rising real estate prices; people earn ₹4.49 lakh to pay ₹5.18 lakh for rent
'Brain drain' in Mumbai due to ever-rising real estate prices; people earn ₹4.49 lakh to pay ₹5.18 lakh for rent

Renting a 1 BHK flat in Mumbai costs around 5.18 lakh annually, according to a report by CREDAI-MCHI. This is higher than the average annual salary of junior-level employees, which is 4.49 lakh.

The report raises concerns that Mumbai’s high rental prices may force professionals to move to more affordable cities, leading to a 'brain drain'. It also highlights that in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, the annual rent for a 1 BHK flat is nearly half of Mumbai’s cost, at 2.32 lakh and 2.29 lakh, respectively.

According to the report, the average annual salary for employees in Bengaluru and Delhi is 5.27 lakh and 4.29 lakh, respectively.

The report by the real estate developers' body adds that the negative disposable income in Mumbai makes it hard for people to cover basic living expenses. Negative disposable income means that, after paying for essential expenses like rent, food and bills, a person does not have any money left or may even fall short.

For mid-level employees in Mumbai, who earn about 15.07 lakh annually, the report shows they spend almost half their salary on rent for a 2 BHK apartment, costing 7.5 lakh per year. In comparison, mid-level employees in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR spend significantly less on rent.

They spend 3.90 lakh annually in Bengaluru while earning 16.45 lakh. In Delhi, they earn around 14.07 lakh annually and spend 3.55 lakh for rent, as per the report.

Senior-level employees

Senior-level employees, earning around 33.95 lakh annually, spend 14.05 lakh on rent for a 3 BHK in Mumbai.

In contrast, senior professionals in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR spend much less, paying 6.25 lakh and 5.78 lakh, respectively, for similar accommodation. Many senior professionals are leaving Mumbai for more affordable cities in search of a better lifestyle and more savings.

