Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Brain drain’ in Mumbai due to ever-rising real estate prices; people earn 4.49 lakh to pay 5.18 lakh for rent

‘Brain drain’ in Mumbai due to ever-rising real estate prices; people earn ₹4.49 lakh to pay ₹5.18 lakh for rent

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Renting a 1 BHK in Mumbai costs 5.18 lakh annually, surpassing the average salary of junior employees. High rental prices may lead to a 'brain drain' as professionals seek affordable cities like Bengaluru and Delhi, where rents are significantly lower.

‘Brain drain’ in Mumbai due to ever-rising real estate prices; people earn 4.49 lakh to pay 5.18 lakh for rent

Renting a 1 BHK flat in Mumbai costs around 5.18 lakh annually, according to a report by CREDAI-MCHI. This is higher than the average annual salary of junior-level employees, which is 4.49 lakh.

The report raises concerns that Mumbai’s high rental prices may force professionals to move to more affordable cities, leading to a 'brain drain'. It also highlights that in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, the annual rent for a 1 BHK flat is nearly half of Mumbai’s cost, at 2.32 lakh and 2.29 lakh, respectively.

According to the report, the average annual salary for employees in Bengaluru and Delhi is 5.27 lakh and 4.29 lakh, respectively.

The report by the real estate developers' body adds that the negative disposable income in Mumbai makes it hard for people to cover basic living expenses. Negative disposable income means that, after paying for essential expenses like rent, food and bills, a person does not have any money left or may even fall short.

For mid-level employees in Mumbai, who earn about 15.07 lakh annually, the report shows they spend almost half their salary on rent for a 2 BHK apartment, costing 7.5 lakh per year. In comparison, mid-level employees in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR spend significantly less on rent.

They spend 3.90 lakh annually in Bengaluru while earning 16.45 lakh. In Delhi, they earn around 14.07 lakh annually and spend 3.55 lakh for rent, as per the report.

Senior-level employees

Senior-level employees, earning around 33.95 lakh annually, spend 14.05 lakh on rent for a 3 BHK in Mumbai.

In contrast, senior professionals in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR spend much less, paying 6.25 lakh and 5.78 lakh, respectively, for similar accommodation. Many senior professionals are leaving Mumbai for more affordable cities in search of a better lifestyle and more savings.

˙

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.