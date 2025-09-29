Deadly brain-eating amoeba claims 20 lives in Kerala; Centre steps up surveillance
With 71 cases and 20 deaths reported till 24 September, the central government has urged Kerala to intensify monitoring, testing, and public precautions against the rare but lethal infection.
NEW DELHI: The central government has asked Kerala authorities to step up monitoring after the state reported a surge in cases of a rare brain-eating amoeba. According to Kerala health minister Veena George, the state has recorded 80 cases and 21 deaths so far in 2025.