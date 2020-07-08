NEW DELHI: With salons reopening after the government's unlocking of the economy, beauty and wellness chains such as Geetanjali, Enrich, and VLCC have started offering cashback, special packages and immunity boosting programs to woo customers. Some of the salons are also extending the validity of all membership, vouchers and gift cards.

The objective is to build consumer confidence and bring them back to salons. Besides reducing direct person-to-person contact, all salon chains have eliminated sharing of products and have detailed sanitisation protocols that advocate the use of protective gear and disposables apart from sanitising entire salon premises.

Enrich, 22-year old salon chain, has extended the validity of all membership, vouchers, gift cards by 90 days. In few cases where even after post extension the client membership was getting expired during lockdown period, a further extension for 90 days has been given. The chain is also offering additional 150 points on a minimum bill of ₹2, 000.

“Given the current gloom in the economy, we understand that customers need to be motivated to step out of their homes, spend and avail services. With the operations started in Bangalore and Gujarat for close to two months – the response has been quite positive," said Vikram Bhatt, founder, Enrich salons.

The pan-India brand Geetanjali Salons and Studios is also offering 50% cashback of a minimum bill of ₹1,500 which can be redeemed in the next customer visit at the same salon branch.

Beauty and wellness chain VLCC is offering complimentary wellness program – ‘Immuno-Boost’ as part of all its Wellness and Weight Management programmes across its over 238 wellness clinics across the country. The seven–day long program is delivered under the supervision of a medical doctor, experts including nutritionists and physiotherapists execute the package. The program claims to provide improved sleep pattern, reduced water retention, pain relief, increased level of energy, decline in stress levels as also some weight loss.

Jayant Khosla, managing director and group head, VLCC Health Care Limited said, “The Immuno-boost package addresses a critical customer expectation relevant to these times and is our humble contribution to the collective national effort of tackling the covid-19 crisis."

The professional products division at L’Oreal India which works closely with salons has launched Express Hair Colour Service and Zero Touch facials. The hair colour service has been created in a way that the process is completed under 60 minutes. Zero Touch facial leverages virtual consultations and apps that screen skin type. The technician then uses disposable masks, gloves and bedsheets along with professional tools and techniques by L’Oreal’s in house Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals brand to safely complete the facial.

‘We have introduced both skin and hair services across the country, with the key objective of ensuring safe and professional services that are priced at attractive costs. We have slowly begun seeing the business getting back on its feet with hair services taking precedence. In the coming days, we hope for in-salon skin services to gain momentum as well," said DP Sharma, director, professional products division at L’Oreal India.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated