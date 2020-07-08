Branded salon chains offer cashback, express services

The professional products division at L’Oreal India which works closely with salons has launched Express Hair Colour Service and Zero Touch facials. The hair colour service has been created in a way that the process is completed under 60 minutes. Zero Touch facial leverages virtual consultations and apps that screen skin type. The technician then uses disposable masks, gloves and bedsheets along with professional tools and techniques by L’Oreal’s in house Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals brand to safely complete the facial.