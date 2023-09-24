Creator of Humans of New York, Brandon Stanton, criticizes Humans of Bombay for filing a lawsuit against another storytelling platform.

Brandon Stanton, the creator of Humans of New York, expressed his disappointment on X (formerly Twitter) regarding Humans of Bombay, an Indian storytelling company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stanton, aged 39, criticized the company for filing a lawsuit against another storytelling platform while accusing them of copying his own initiative.

“I've stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they've monetized far past anything I'd feel comfortable doing on HONY. But you can't be suing people for what I've forgiven you for," tweeted Staton. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Humans of Bombay, an Indian storytelling platform similar in focus to Humans of New York, was founded by Karishma Mehta in 2014 as a Facebook Page. Over the years, it has garnered significant popularity and a large following.

Recently, Humans of Bombay took legal action by filing a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against 'People of India,' an online storytelling portal, for alleged copyright infringement. This move by Humans of Bombay did not receive a favourable response from Brandon Stanton, the creator of Humans of New York.

According to Brandon Stanton, Humans of Bombay (HOB) should not be suing others for something that he had previously forgiven them for, namely, emulating Humans of New York. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Brandon's post has garnered global attention, and a significant portion of the responses and opinions expressed by people worldwide are critical of Humans of Bombay's decision and actions in this matter.

A username, @DoctorLFC replied, "Karishma Mehta, this is not done. You must drop the lawsuit. If you've taken inspiration from Humans Of New York and they have been kind, you must afford the same liberty to others.

Another username @Komal_42 wrote, “HoB is not an appropriation but actually an insult to your work. It’s embarrassing that it exists and this action of their founder to sue someone else for the same stuff they’re doing reeks of insecurity." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A username @imgarvmalik said, "Brandon they have even copied the tagline 'one story at a time'. You have the chance to do the funniest thing possible right now."

Another username @iyervignesh expressed his disappointment and wrote, "Their content went absolutely downhill the moment they started monetizing every brand offer they started getting. Soon it turned into one-sided stories. Unfollowed long back."

A username @Khayaalii posted a picture written, “Copy of a copy of a copy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's interesting is that HOB didn't shy away from addressing this issue and instead posted an open letter response to Brandon on X (formerly Twitter).

A username @Deshpande wrote, "Shameless. Delete your account. You guys are the reason why we can’t have good things in world. Hey @Karishma_Mehta5, roadside beggers have more dignity than you."

A user name @DrNavhya wrote, “Kindness should always be passed on not bossed about!! In this case the CopyCat claims CopyRight!!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!