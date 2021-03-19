Brands back multiple IPL teams for higher visibility

It is easy to see why brands are associating with multiple IPL teams. “It is a win-win situation for all stakeholders. Brands get to target consumers across the country as against a particular region. It allows them to stay engaged with fans through the tournament in one capacity or another. It is also a way of mitigating risks by partnering with multiple franchises and have more content available to build promotions. Such deals also allow more engagement and conversations," said Nikhil Bardia, head of sponsorship sales at RISE Worldwide, the sports and lifestyle vertical of Reliance Industries Ltd.