Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages to celebrate athlete Mirabai Chanu who opened India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics. Chanu won a silver medal in weightlifting in the 49-kg category for women on 24 July, the first day of the ongoing global sporting event.

Brands across categories have also joined the bandwagon to wish the young athlete through digital campaigns across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Dair brand Amul, for instance, released a topical campaign featuring Chanu lifting the weight with a caption that said: "Worth her wait in silver! Amul, Mira, tera , humara favourite snack." Amul, which is known for its quirky advertising, is also an official partner of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Britannia Industries, on the other hand, used its product as a tool to send out the congratulatory message. Its social media campaign featured a weightlifting equipment made from digestive biscuits with the accompanying caption: "Mirabai Chanu, worth her weight in 'Gold."

Studds Helmet post showed a fist holding a silver medal with a caption that said, "Congratulations Mirabai Chanu. We are proud of you."

Meanwhile, beauty and wellness chain VLCC, in its post featuring a picture of Chanu, congratulated the young athlete saying, "Silver is beautiful. Congratulations on the historic win."

Giving the historic win a quirky twist, delivery platform Dunzo in its social media post took inspiration from a popular Punjabi song and came up with a caption that read, "Chanu ve ghar aaja ve. Your home is proud, it was worth the weight. #JoyComesHome."

Costa Coffee India, Federal Bank Limited, Bikano and Kochi Metro Rail also joined the club of brands congratulating the young athlete on her win.

Ritesh Nath, an independent sports consultant said that the Olympics is an extremely well-regarded sporting event and brands can gain by associating with it in any form.

"These brands might also consider forging a formal partnership with athletes who win at the Olympics and leverage their popularity in form of a possible brand ambassador partnership," he added.

