Ahead of International Women's Day (8 March) brands across categories have launched campaigns and initiatives to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. These campaigns follow a variety of themes ranging from equality, breaking gender stereotyping to financial freedom to highlight what women go through on a daily basis ahead .

Online investment platform Groww, for instance, has launched a campaign that puts the spotlight on the sensitive issue of gender-based wealth gap. To encourage more women to invest, the platform is also introducing 'Groww Women's Week' offering zero brokerage for women investors from 8 to 15 March.

“About 10% of investors on Groww are women, and while our women user base has been increasing steadily, there is still a long way to go. Groww has partnered with leading women finance educators on its YouTube channel and is unveiling many educational initiatives that would help women find investing relatable," said Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO, Groww.

Sports brand Decathlon has created a hashtag #Playfree which is dedicated to normalizing women practicing sports. Through this hashtag, Decathlon wants to share stories of ‘Decathlon Wonder Women’. It is also organizing various virtual and on-ground fun sports activities such as Zumba, dance fitness classes, cycling, self-defence workshops, running among others with its sports leaders.

Meanwhile, dating app Bumble's campaign 'All Our Moves' is seen celebrating the courage shown by women to take decisions (imperfect or perfect) in daily lives.

Telling women how to live their life is another topic touched by few campaigns. Edtech firm Uncademy's campaign shows a father telling his son to not meddle with his younger sister's life and offer help when she asks for it. While OkCupid’s campaign features a young woman entrepreneur played by Mukti Mohan whose family and partner take all the credit for the success that she rightfully achieved.

“For women who are charting new paths—both personally and professionally, permission (from family and partner) is given or taken away. We want to shine light on this difference and remind women that they have power over themselves, that only they are in a position to give or take permission on how to live life," said Anukool Kumar, marketing director OkCupid India.

Riding on the theme of women entrepreneurship, homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart in its campaign #LeadLikeHer encourages women entrepreneurs to lead their businesses tapping into the power that e-commerce presents today.

Going a step ahead, Amazon India has partnered with UN Women to launch a special storefront with a selection of products made available by women-owned businesses. The storefront offers close to 80, 000 products from over 450 women-led businesses. It will also help over 280,000 women entrepreneurs & artisans from Amazon Saheli are likely to be benefited from this storefront.

Amit Agarwal, SVP & country head, Amazon India said, “It is inspiring to see how women entrepreneurs across the country are leveraging digitization, e-commerce in particular, to create products customers love and build scalable businesses that have a meaningful impact on society. We are committed to enable global access to customers as they unlock their potential in a Digital India."

