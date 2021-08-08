Brands likely to chase India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra

At least two experts in celebrity management field said Chopra, who currently charges ₹20-30 lakh annually per deal, is expected to witness over 200% jump with brand endorsement fee touching ₹1 crore. This jump justifies his accomplishment. Chopra is the first Indian in over 120 years, and the first athlete from India, to win an Olympic medal in a track-and-field discipline. It is also the second gold medal by an Indian in the individual category of the Olympic Games after Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

