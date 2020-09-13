Brands seek homegrown OTT platforms as viewership surges

Streaming platforms have become an important part of the media and marketing mix for brands, said Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player, a video-on-demand platform. The platform has seen more than 2x growth on average in monthly revenue on MX. “This is also driven by the growth in offerings -- inventory across display, video, gaming and branded content. Users moved to OTT quickly, and marketing money is also now moving equally quickly," said Bedi. Brands are seeking flexibility and focusing on bespoke strategies that align to revised business objectives, he added.