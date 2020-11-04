Brands target men spending more time doing household chores

NEW DELHI: India’s lockdown prompted more men to participate in basic household chores, at least in the country’s urban areas.

Increased participation of men in daily housework such as dishwashing, teaching kids and cooking has encouraged India’s top fast moving consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd to roll out a digital campaign for its Vim brand featuring Virendra Sehwag, where the cricketer is seen doing dishes alone.

“We are seeing that men are stepping up more in terms of work they do around the house, and where we've seen a particular impact of this is engaging with children... We have definitely seen a rise in men doing dishwashing and talking about the fact that they are doing the dishes at home," said Prabha Narasimhan, executive director, home care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

The company’s home care division sells brands such as Rin, Wheel, Vim, Comfort and Surf Excel—that are used for cleaning dishes to clothes.

The trend, said Narasimhan, was largely seen in urban households that struggled to get domestic help during the lockdown. The pandemic has also reset consumer behaviour and spurred demand for packaged foods, home cleaning and kitchen products.

In its June quarter earnings, Jyothy Laboratories that sells Pril and Exo dishwashing liquids and bars too said it had seen an unexpected surge in usage of these brands as men, new to washing dishes, used more liquid per use.

HUL’s ad campaign for brand Vim featuring Sehwag debuted during the annual cricketing event the Indian Premier League. "Our take on this was to normalize the fact that men are in the kitchen," Narasimhan said. This is the first Vim commercial featuring a man engaged in the primary task of washing dishes.​​

Even though the country has since opened up, in large cities, households still continue working from home.

Narasimhan said that even once normalcy resumes, the company expects that there will be some form of appreciation of the domestic chores done by women. “I think what we expect is that once everybody is able to go back to offices and time will become limited, the opportunity to do this will change. However, what we expect to be permanent is the empathy of what it takes to run an entire home and do it day in and day out," she said.

The Vim campaign during IPL may have found a significant male audience, but Narasimhan said the “idea of men and dishwashing won’t go away with the end of the IPL. We will do more as we go forward," she said.

India is a laggard when it comes to men sharing the burden of household chores. That’s because the typical role ascribed to men is that of a breadwinner while women are often seen as caregivers. As a result, women in India indulge in a significant amount of unpaid domestic work.

In 2019, over 90% of Indian women performed unpaid domestic chores as opposed to 27% of men, according to a news report by The Hindu that cited data from a survey conducted by the National Statistical Office.

For years now, however, marketers have been trying to bring to fore more equitable gender roles and integrate them into their ad campaigns.

For instance, since 2015, rival Procter & Gamble (P&G) has been airing its “Share the Load" campaign for its laundry detergent brand Ariel urging men to participate in laundry duties. Last year, the brand launched a new campaign urging mothers to revisit ways in which they raise their sons, teaching them to shoulder household responsibilities.

