Brands to go slow on Kumbh Mela 2021

A Kumbh Mela regular, fast moving consumer goods firm Dabur India, for instance, has planned multiple campaigns this year. It will set up Dabur Red Paste Dant Snan Zone inside the mela premises to help spread the message of oral hygiene amongst the lakhs of devotees using a unique toothpaste dispenser. In partnership with the mela organizers, the company has planned a unique campaign with Dabur Amla Hair Oil to help lost children and elderly to reunite with their families by issuing unique identity tags to both the parties while entering the mela grounds. Devotees will also be given Dabur Amla branded face masks and women will get the facility of portable changing rooms called ‘Lajja Kavach’ at the ghat area.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}