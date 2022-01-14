OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ‘Bravo..’: Anand Mahindra lauds Indian origin Oxford University dean on Twitter
Listen to this article

Indian origin Soumitra Dutta has been appointed as the dean for the University of Oxford's Business School.

Dutta, an Indian Origin academic professor, is now the professor of management at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University in New York. He is slated to take up the new position as dean of Said Business School on 1 June. 

Applauding the achievement, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted ," We have been lauding the burgeoning number of Indian-origin global CEO’s, but this phenomenon of Indian-origin Deans of major Business Schools is equally noteworthy."

The businessman took to microblogging site where he attached a new article and congratulated Soumitra Dutta, attributing the latter's achievement to an evidence of ‘Indian competence in not just the practice, but also the pedagogy of Business’.

“Bravo @soumitradutta We have been lauding the burgeoning number of Indian-origin global CEO’s, but this phenomenon of Indian-origin Deans of major Business Schools is equally noteworthy. Showcases Indian competence in not just the practice, but also the pedagogy of Business", Anand Mahindra's tweet read.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Anand Mahindra (Bloomberg)

Meme game on point: Anand Mahindra's tweet chronicles our lockdown cooking mood

2 min read . 28 Dec 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout