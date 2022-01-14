‘Bravo..’: Anand Mahindra lauds Indian origin Oxford University dean on Twitter

‘Bravo..’: Anand Mahindra lauds Indian origin Oxford University dean on Twitter1 min read . 05:15 PM IST
Indian origin Soumitra Dutta has been appointed as the dean for the University of Oxford's Business School
Indian origin Soumitra Dutta has been appointed as the dean for the University of Oxford's Business School.
Dutta, an Indian Origin academic professor, is now the professor of management at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University in New York. He is slated to take up the new position as dean of Said Business School on 1 June.
Applauding the achievement, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted ," We have been lauding the burgeoning number of Indian-origin global CEO’s, but this phenomenon of Indian-origin Deans of major Business Schools is equally noteworthy."
The businessman took to microblogging site where he attached a new article and congratulated Soumitra Dutta, attributing the latter's achievement to an evidence of ‘Indian competence in not just the practice, but also the pedagogy of Business’.
“Bravo @soumitradutta We have been lauding the burgeoning number of Indian-origin global CEO’s, but this phenomenon of Indian-origin Deans of major Business Schools is equally noteworthy. Showcases Indian competence in not just the practice, but also the pedagogy of Business", Anand Mahindra's tweet read.
