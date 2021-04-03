Responding to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's announcement on twitter about the opening of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on April 1, Anand Mahindra responded to the minister's tweet saying that these highways will not just add percentage points to our GDP growth but also knit India together.

''2.5 hours to 45 minutes?? I remember doing this trip as a kid. Just a small dusty road then. Tells me how much transportation inefficiency we’ve been enduring so far. These highways will not just add percentage points to our GDP growth but also knit India together. Bravo!'' - tweeted Mahindra.

The 96 km-long 14-lane expressway will reduce travel time between Meerut and Delhi to 45 minutes. The project has been constructed at a cost of ₹8,346 crore in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

This expressway is being developed as a Smart Expressway in which road users will not only get the full information on climate, traffic and other related details of the expressway but also get the information of accidents (if any) at different locations.

