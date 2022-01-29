Pune Fire Department on Saturday posted a video of ten Persian cats that were rescued from a flat 3-storey building that caught fire.

"The pets were stuck in a flat that was filled with smoke caused by the fire, but we managed to rescue them," a fire official said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Ten Persian cats were rescued by Pune Fire Department from a 3-storey building where a fire broke out on Friday night.



"The pets were stuck in a flat that was filled with smoke caused by the fire, but we managed to rescue them," a fire official said pic.twitter.com/tV30vuXako — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

In the video one can see the fire department people holding onto the adult cats and some kittens while onlookers stop to catch a glimpse of the fur babies.

