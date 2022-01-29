OPEN APP
'Bravo!': Pune firemen rescue 10 Persian cats after fire in 3-storey building; watch
Listen to this article

Pune Fire Department on Saturday posted a video of ten Persian cats that were rescued from a flat 3-storey building that caught fire. 

"The pets were stuck in a flat that was filled with smoke caused by the fire, but we managed to rescue them," a fire official said.

In the video one can see the fire department people holding onto the adult cats and some kittens while onlookers stop to catch a glimpse of the fur babies. 

 

