Brazil, Chile lead Latam FX and stocks higher on commodities boost

* Mexico's inflation undershoots forecasts ahead of rate decision * Uncertainties prevent indication of future tightening steps- Brazil c.bank * Copper, iron ore, oil prices jump on China's stimulus measures * Latam FX up 1%, stocks up 2.5% (Updated at 3:25 p.m. ET/ 1925 GMT) By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan Sept 24 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies of Latin American countries jumped on Tuesday, boosted by sharp gains in commodity prices on a strong demand outlook following China's wide-ranging stimulus measures, with Brazil's real and Chile's peso in the lead. The MSCI index for Latam currencies climbed 1%, while the stocks index advanced 2.5%, on track for its biggest one-day gain in more than a month. The gains in Latam assets were in line with their broader emerging market peers, with the MSCI EM stocks index jumping 2.1% and hitting a two-year high. With copper prices hitting 10-week highs on the back of top metals consumer China's stimulus measures, the largest copper producer Chile's peso strengthened 1.4% against the dollar to hit a near one-month high. Iron ore futures also logged their largest intraday gain in over a year, likely aiding the 1.4% rise in Brazil's real . Miner Vale, one of the world's largest iron ore miners, jumped 5.3%, among the top gainers on Brazil's main stock index. Brazil's central bank said it gave no indication of its next steps regarding the pace and magnitude of a tightening cycle due to uncertainties, instead insisting on its "firm commitment" to bringing inflation to the target. The central bank's chief Roberto Campos Neto also noted market concerns over the country's fiscal outlook have affected long-term rates, but played them down as exaggerated. An around 2% jump in oil prices also lifted the Mexican peso and Colombian peso by 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively. The Mexican benchmark stock index also gained over 2% to hit a one-month high. Data showed Mexico's annual inflation slowed more than expected in the first half of September, paving the way for another interest rate cut. The country's policy decision is due on Thursday. According to a survey released by Reuters, 19 of the 20 analysts who responded expect the central bank to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 10.50%. Striking a different tone, economists at Deutsche Bank expect Banxico to cut by 50 bps due to "additional leeway afforded by the Fed, the limited market reaction to the pipeline of constitutional reforms being adopted, and the dovish bias of the Board's majority." Elsewhere, Hungary cut its base rate by another 25 basis points to 6.5%, aided by a fall in inflation and last week's larger-than-usual cut by the Federal Reserve. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Russia to increase budget spending in 2025 to $446.24 bln, Russia's prime minister says ** Nigeria surprises with a rate hike to 27.25% Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: MSCI Emerging Markets 1134.08 2.11 MSCI LatAm 2270.6 2.49 Brazil Bovespa 132388.22 1.39 Mexico IPC 53630.69 2.31 Chile IPSA 6449.56 1.18 Argentina Merval 1780048.7 -0.569 4 Colombia COLCAP 1331.3 0.69 Brazil real 5.4597 1.39 Mexico peso 19.3362 0.41 Chile peso 908.5 1.4 Colombia peso 4152.75 0.12 Peru sol 3.7497 0.36 Argentina peso (interbank) 965 0.051813472 Argentina peso (parallel) 1225 1.632653061 (Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Aurora Ellis)

