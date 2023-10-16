Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho landed in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata amid Durga Puja celebrations. For the the three-time Ballon d'Or winner, this was the maiden visit to the football-crazy city that has hosted many legends of the world sport, including Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

The 2002 World Cup winner received a warm welcome from fans at the Puja pandal in the city. Ronaldinho inaugurated the Sreebhumi Sporting Club Durga Puja Pandal. He was seen grooving with others within the pandal premises. Ronaldinho is on a two-day visit to Kolkata. The legendary footballer also played football with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sujit Bose. See the video here

Ronaldinho had announced his maiden visit to Kolkata in early October. "Hello Everybody, I will be doing my maiden trip to Kolkata this mid-October," the 43-year-old posted on his official Facebook page.

"I know Kolkata has a huge number of Brazil fans and I am very excited to meet them," he added.

He further stated that he would like to "learn cricket" for city's icon Sourav Ganguly.

"I know cricket is very popular and this time I want to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada'.

"I would also interact with sponsors and many felicitation programs and promote the beautiful game. Let the Samba Magic begin this Durga Puja... Ami tomader bhalo bhashi (I love you all)," he added.