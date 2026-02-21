Brazilian President Lula da Silva gets ceremonial reception, meets PM Modi at Hyderabad House | Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. This crucial meeting is a stepping stone towards fostering bilateral ties to boost cooperation on critical minerals, trade, and defence, including the E175 aircraft assembly deal.

Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to India, was accorded the Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Brazilian President also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

PM Modi-Lula meeting Later, PM Modi met Brazilian President at Hyderabad House to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals and rare earths. He arrived on Wednesday with around 14 ministers and significant delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies to participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam from 16 February to 20 February.

To boost economic and commercial ties between the two nations, the ministers are scheduled to hold meetings with their Indian counterparts. The CEOs are scheduled to participate in a Business Forum organized as a part of the visit.

This meeting is important as the two sides will discuss India-Brazil trade along with reviewing regional and global issues. Since Brazil possesses the world’s second-largest reserves of critical minerals, this meeting is significant nd comes at a time China holds a near-monopoly on rare earths production. According to AFP report, these minerals are used in modern technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, jet engines, and guided missiles.

The Brazilian President inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi on Friday. Taking to X, President Lula said that this would promote Brazilian products and services abroad. This move aims to attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.

Sharing the details, he wrote, “Brazil and India are two of the largest nations of the Global South. We had a trade flow of US$ 15.2 billion in 2025, with plenty of room for growth.”

This visit comes after PM Modi's historic July 2025 visit to Brazil's capital Brasilia, the first by an Indian prime minister in over 50 years. It marks Brazilian President's second visit to India in 3 years, after the G20 Summit that was held in Delhi in 2023.