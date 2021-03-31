NEW DELHI: Brazil’s drug regulator Anvisa, short for Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitari, has rejected Bharat Biotech International’s application for supply of Covaxin in the country. An inspection of the company’s facility at Hyderabad in early March found violations of norms for good manufacturing practices.

During the inspection, different non-conformities were found, which together denote a significant risk to manufacturing and product quality assurance, implying a health risk for users, the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

Anvisa said that Bharat Biotech has not validated the method used to inactivate, or kill, the virus, which may cause contamination of patients with the Sars-CoV-2 virus itself. This is a point related to product safety, it said.

The regulator also pointed to lack of specific control method to quantify the antigen content and potency of the vaccine, which may lead to variations in antigen content and consequently compromise its effectiveness.

The Brazilian regulator flagged lack of controls to guarantee the sterility and purity of the vaccine, both of which could affect safety of the product.

Brazil's Precisa Medicamentos has tied up with Bharat Biotech for supply of the vaccine in that country.

The Brazilian firm had provided an action plan to the regulator on 17 March, but the regulator said the measures effectively adopted so far are not sufficient to mitigate the risks associated with the indicated non-conformities.

Anvisa said Bharat Biotech has in the Brazilian firm’s action plan proposed for completion of the necessary studies and modifications to guarantee the safety and efficacy of vaccine, but the regulator said these will not have an impact on the quality of the product that have been manufactured so far.

Bharat Biotech can reapply for the certification of its facilities and emergency authorisation after it completes the remediation process.

“The requirements pointed out during inspection will be fulfilled, the timelines for fulfilment is under discussion with the Brazil NRA and will be resolved soon," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via