Brazil's Bolsonaro terms Indian vaccine as Sanjeevani after receiving 2 mn doses

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India shipped two million doses of India made coronavirus vaccines landed in Brazil.

The Brazillian President tweeted in Portuguese, "Namaskar, Primeiro Ministro @narendramodi- O Brasil sente-se honrado em ter um grande parceiro para superar um obstáculo global. Obrigado por nos auxiliar com as exportações de vacinas da Índia para o Brasil.- Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद," which can be roughly translated to English, "Namaskar, Prime Minister@narendramodi- Brazil is honored to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle. Thank you for helping us with vaccine exports from India to Brazil.- Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद" .

The tweet also had an image of Lord Hanuman carrying the coronavirus vaccine as 'Sanjeevani Booti' from India to Brazil.

- Namaskar, Primeiro Ministro @narendramodi



- O Brasil sente-se honrado em ter um grande parceiro para superar um obstáculo global. Obrigado por nos auxiliar com as exportações de vacinas da Índia para o Brasil.



- Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद pic.twitter.com/OalUTnB5p8 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021

Replying to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted," The honour is ours, President@jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare."

Earlier, Brazilian Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago has thanked the SII for the vaccines and the "professionalism demonstrated" during the transportation.

"Thank you Serum Institute of India for the amazing professionalism demonstrated while shipping this batch of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to Brazil and immense appreciation for and thanks to the Government of India for their support," said Andre Aranha Correa do Lago.

Brazil's Health Ministry announced that the vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, landed in Sao Paulo on Friday before being flown to Rio de Janeiro, where Brazil's state-run Fiocruz Institute is based.

In the last few days, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines, being manufactured in the country, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Brazil has recorded 2,14,000 deaths related to COVID-19, the second-highest total in the world after the United States, and infections and deaths surging again.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via