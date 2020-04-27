Breaching fiscal deficit target in FY21 'unavoidable', says RBI governor

MUMBAI: The government will probably miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in financial year 2021 owing to the covid-19 pandemic, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said in an interview to news agency Cogencis.

The transcript of this conversation was released by the central bank on Monday.

“In terms of exceeding the fiscal deficit, two straight replies, one is the 3.5% fiscal deficit target for this year will be very challenging to meet. As regards, how much it will exceed and how much the government will spend, that will depend on the view taken by the government, with regard to how much they can exceed the deficit number, and what kind of support measures can be taken that produce maximum impact," said Das.

He added that the government has to take a judicious and balanced call keeping in mind the need to support the economy on one hand and the sustainable level of fiscal deficit that is consistent with macroeconomic and financial stability on the other.

According to Das, the government has taken measures to contain expenditure, like freeze on its employees' dearness allowance, and also announced a relief package to support the vulnerable and disadvantaged sections.

“Through measures like in-kind support (food grains), cash support, DBT (direct benefit transfer) support or depositing money in PMJDY (PM Jan Dhan Yojana) accounts, government has committed to spend 0.8% of GDP," said Das.

The governor said, therefore, meeting the fiscal deficit target of 3.5% this year is going to be very challenging, and going beyond it becomes unavoidable. Also, because of the lockdown, GST (goods and services tax) collections are going to be significantly hit, and the impact on direct taxes cannot be ruled out, he added.

The central bank on 27 March cut its repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 4.4% to stimulate growth amid the coronavirus crisis. RBI has also attempted at providing liquidity to non-bank financiers via repo lending to banks and lowered the reverse repo rate by 115 bps to dissuade banks from parking funds.

The governor told Cogencis that while deciding on the size of the fiscal package, it would be very important to prioritise the support measures and interventions.

“All measures should be well targeted to optimise the outcome. Equally important is to have an exit strategy of fiscal interventions. In other words, fiscal measures under the covid-19 package should contain specific sunset provisions," said Das, adding that this would be in line with the recommendations of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee.

On the non-banking financial company (NBFC) liquidity issue, the governor said the underlying challenge of ensuring flows to mid-sized and small-sized NBFCs and microfinance institutions still remains.

“That is an issue that is very much on our table. We will take further measures as necessary to address that challenge. The RBI remains in battle-ready mode," said Das.

Mint reported on 23 April that RBI's attempts to provide liquidity to the market at low rates has hit a wall of risk aversion. Lenders bid for and borrowed ₹12,850 crore, a little more than half of the ₹25,000-crore on offer from RBI’s second edition of targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO 2.0), meant for liquidity support to smaller non-bank financiers and microfinance institutions. The lacklustre response was despite funds being made available at the repo rate of 4.4%.

