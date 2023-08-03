Showbiz: where are the women business leaders?

Waikul agrees that the entertainment industry is an unpredictable one, not known for great job security, and not necessarily specific to a particular gender. “With women though, erratic schedules or having to work odd hours and mostly live outside your home town is complemented by the fact that this is seen as a male-dominated industry," says Waikul. The general norm is to have a plan B in case things don’t work out (which happens often), she adds. Further, while there are active efforts being made by certain production houses now, basic things like figuring out where a washroom can be for women or if there are adequate arrangements for them to get back home after a late-night shoot are just not a priority. “It’s not necessarily about preparing for sexual harassment, it’s also about how these things, more often than not, feel like an afterthought," adds Waikul.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}