Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested on Monday in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, ED official said.
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 9 June in an alleged money laundering case. Special Judge Geetanjli Goel notified that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy. The Delhi minister was arrested on Monday in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Following the arrest, Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning. The health minister was produced before a court on Tuesday.
The ED official informed that during the questioning on Monday, the health minister was "evasive" in his replies.
Satyendar Jain arrested in fake case: Manish Sisodia
Following the arrest, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted that Satyendar Jain has been arrested in an eight-year-old "fake" case.
"A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now it has again started because he is the incharge of Himachal Pradesh elections," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The BJP is afraid of losing the elections and hence he was arrested to prevent him from going to Himachal. He will be released soon as he has been arrested in a fake case," Sisodia added.
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls are slated for later this year. The AAP is looking to make inroads into the state after its stupendous victory in Punjab earlier this year.
No closure report filed against Satyendar Jain: CBI
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation today refuted the reports that claimed that the agency has filed a closure report against Jain in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. "No closure report has been filed against Satyendar Jain," a CBI official told news agency ANI.
The CBI had registered a DA case against Satyendar Jain on August 24, 2017, and filed a charge sheet against him on December 3, 2018, CBI official said.
The CBI was the first to register a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in 2017 after receiving a complaint from the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government. Later an FIR was registered based on the findings, and searches and raids were conducted. During investigations, the CBI said that it had found "recruitment of professionals in a 'Creative Team' in the Department of PWD in 2016."
