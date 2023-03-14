India’s retail inflation eased to 6.4% in February from 6.5% the previous month, but this was no relief to consumers or the Reserve Bank of India. Consumer price inflation has remained above the upper tolerance limit of the central bank, 6%, in 10 of the past 12 months, and another repo rate hike by the monetary policy committee in April is widely expected. This comes at a time when India’s growth rate is expected to slow to 6.4% in 2023-24 from 7.0% in the current financial year due to global recession risks. Further monetary policy tightening to control inflation could hurt economic activity.

Easing Ahead?

The minor dip in consumer inflation in February came from a favourable base effect even as price pressures continued to build up. On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% on top of a 0.5% rise in January. Only twice has this sequential momentum been negative (i.e., overall prices came down) in the last 12 months: in November and December 2022.

But that was short-lived, as food and beverage inflation, which dominates the CPI basket, surged from 4.6% in December to 6.2% in January and February. Going ahead, a favourable base effect could bring inflation below 6%. In March, if the index remains unchanged, CPI inflation could come down to 5.4%—and 5.6% if the index rises at the same monthly pace as February. The downward effect will be stronger in April and May, while economists also expect a softer rise in food prices going ahead.

Contradictory Forces

Food items, especially vegetables, are known to impact headline CPI inflation remarkably. A sharp rise or decline in vegetable prices often also leads to a significant easing or spike in overall inflation. However, a set of contradictory inflationary forces (cereals and vegetables) have been balancing each other out. As inflation for cereals and products entered double digits, vegetable inflation began easing. While vegetables, which are in deflation zone, are pulling inflation down, cereal inflation, as high as 16.7% currently, is adding an upward pressure.

If vegetables are removed from CPI, inflation would go up to 7.6%, and if cereal and products are removed, it would be just 5.5%. But some relief may be in the offing. “There are early signs of easing price pressures for cereals, particularly wheat, with government interventions via offloading wheat stocks and reductions in wheat auction prices," said Barclays in a report on Monday.

Fuel and Fury

Even as crude oil prices have eased since their 2022 highs, domestic fuel prices have remained unchanged. However, inflation for the fuel and light component of the inflation never fell below 9.5% this fiscal year, remaining steady since the excise duty cuts in May. This could change slightly March onwards as the price of non-subsidized 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was hiked by ₹50 earlier this month in the first hike since July 2022.

Such a quantum of rise has in the past roughly translated into a 4% increase in the LPG sub-index. As such, LPG inflation could rise up to 19% from 16% currently. This price hike has come at a time when there was no increase in crude oil price, drawing criticism and protest. Should oil companies follow up on the LPG price increase, fuel could add to the inflation fire.

Trend Reversal

For much of 2022, double-digit wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation led to worries about a potential pass-through of prices to consumers. But even before such an effect could take place, WPI inflation began easing sharply, partly due to base effect and partly due to a correction in international commodity prices. It came down to 3.9% in February from a recent peak of 16.6% in May 2022. It may even enter negative territory in the coming months.

While its trend may have reversed, the positive divergence between core CPI, which excludes food and fuel items, and WPI for manufactured products is large. Its transmission to the CPI side once again is expected to be slow, and some risks also remain.“While we expect WPI inflation to ease further in coming months due to the high base, any strong rebound in global commodity prices will remain a key monitorable," said CareEdge in a report on Tuesday.

Big Leap

High inflation had spelled trouble for the RBI late last year after it breached the 6% mark for three consecutive quarters. This resulted in the central bank having to write a letter to the government explaining the reasons for its failure in keeping inflation in control and the remedial actions it would take to bring inflation down. However, inflation still remains above the critical mark.

With prints for January and February averaging 6.5%, the inflation for the March-ending quarter won’t fall below 6% unless the monthly figure for March comes down to 5%. And in order to meet the RBI’s own projection of 5.7% for the quarter, inflation this month would have to plunge even further: to 4.2%. Although the possibility of inflation averaging above 6% is low in the June quarter due to base effect and an expected moderation in prices, achieving the medium-term aim of 4% is distant and could get tougher with slowing growth.